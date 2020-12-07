Blasters lucky to escape utter humiliation: IM Vijayan

Kerala Blasters should thank FC Goa for scoring only three goals against them in their fourth match of the season. Otherwise, it would have been a night of utter humiliation for the Yellow Brigade.

The 3-1 defeat was heavier than the scoreline suggests. The Goans brutally exposed Blasters' flaws. Vicuna's men should consider themselves incredibly lucky to concede only three.



Blasters looked like a team with no plan right from the beginning. They played badly, but what frustrated me the most was they showed no intent to make things happen.



The forward line-up led by Gary Hooper posed no threat to the Goan defence. I know he's a proven performer. Instead of simply standing and waiting in the opposition box, he needs to drop back and get on the ball. The team will certainly be expecting much more from an experienced player like him. He has to be proactive in his approach to score goals in the upcoming matches, otherwise Blasters stand to gain nothing.



(The writer is a former captain of Indian football team)

