ISL: Hyderabad FC rally to hold ATK Bagan

Margao: Hyderabad FC continued their unbeaten run in the Indian Super League (ISL) Season 7 with a 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium here on Friday.



Manvir Singh (54’) put ATKMB ahead before Joao Victor (65') converted a penalty to make it 1-1. All three goals ATKMB have conceded so far in the league have come from set-pieces.



With Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez suspended following a red against Jamshedpur FC, assistant coach Thangboi Singto made three changes. Subrata Paul was back in the goal. Souvik Chakrabarti and Nikhil Poojary were the other two changes.



Antonio Habas made two changes to the ATKMB XI that lost to Jamshedpur FC with Sumit Rathi and Manvir Singh starting the game.



ATKMB’s Roy Krishna and the Nizams’ Subrata Paul were outstanding in the first half. While Krishna created chances and nearly scored his fifth goal of the season, former Indian keeper Paul displayed his class and made his experience count, keeping his side in the game with some brilliant saves.



ATKMB had their first shot on target as early as the seventh minute, but Krishna's low effort didn't trouble Paul. Minutes later, the Fijian almost put his side ahead when he leapt high to meet a Pritam Kotal cross, but his glancing header was kept out by Paul.



Yet another chance went begging for ATKMB when Edu Garcia's free-kick found Krishna in the attacking third. He made a perfect run and got the ball on his stronger right foot, only to see his low shot go wide.



Paul was in the thick of action throughout the first half. He denied Prabir Das with a diving save and later came with a double stop to deny Krishna and Edu Garcia.

Manvir Singh fires ATK Mohun Bagan in front. Photo: ISL

ATKBM did not wait too long in the second half to take the lead. Manvir Singh took on the entire Hyderabad FC defence and smashed the ball into the roof of the net, less than ten minutes after the restart.



Arindam Bhattacharja nearly gifted HFC the equaliser when he fumbled in dealing with Liston Colaco's cross but recovered well to keep the ball from entering the goal.



However, ATKMB's lead lasted just over ten minutes. Manvir went from hero to villain when he brought down Poojary in the box, forcing the referee to point towards the spot. Joao Victor kept his cool to draw level.

(With inputs from ISL Media)