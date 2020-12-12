IFA Shield: Dennis Antwi nets four as Gokulam enter quarterfinals

Kolkata: Striker Dennis Antwi scored four goals as Gokulam Kerala FC outplayed BSS Sporting Club 7-2 to book a place in the IFA Shield quarterfinals here on Saturday.

Gokulam, who suffered a 0-1 loss to United SC in their opening match, took control early.

Dennis put them ahead in the eighth minute and doubled their lead four minutes later. The Ghanaian completed his hat-trick in the 19th.

Dennis netted his fourth shortly after half-time.

Muhammed Shibil made it 5-0 in the 66th.

Though BSS SC scored two quick goals M S Jithin added a sixth for Gokulam while Saliou Guindo completed the tally five minutes from time.

Gokulam (three points) finished second behind United SC (six) in Group D.

Gokulam will take on Mohammedans in the quarterfinals.