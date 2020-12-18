ISL: Ashique Kuruniyan suffers multiple fractures

Bengaluru FC's Keralite winger Ashique Kuruniyan suffered multiple fractures to his face in the Indian Super League (ISL) match against Odisha FC at the at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Thursday.

Ashique suffered the injury in the second half after his face was caught by the knee of Jerry Mawihmingthanga. The 23-year-old was substituted in the 54th minute before he was taken to the hospital.



"Ashique has suffered multiple fractures to his face and is under observation, following a collision The club will put out a detailed statement once we have more information," Bengaluru FC tweeted.

After the 2-1 win, Bengaluru skipper Sunil Chhetri said, "I am keeping my fingers crossed. People who saw the injury say his cheekbone is gone. I am really worried for him. The news was spreading about his injury and we were down for five minutes of the game when they got the goal."