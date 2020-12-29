Premier League: Chelsea draw with Villa; Leicester City move up to second

Chelsea, overhauled by coach Frank Lampard after a weekend loss to Arsenal, drew 1-1 at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday as Oliver Giroud's first-half header was cancelled out shortly after the break by Anwar El Ghazi.

Leicester City moved up to second a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace when Harvey Barnes cancelled a Wilfried Zaha goal at Selhurst Park.

Leicester will remain second overnight with Everton, level on points with them, not playing later on Monday after their home match against Manchester City was postponed following more positive COVID-19 cases at City.

Leicester dominated the bulk of the game but failed to take their chances and missed a first half penalty while striker Jamie Vardy only came on as a second half substitute.

"We're disappointed not to get three points and we weren't as clinical as we have been, but it's onto the next game," Barnes told Amazon Prime.

Lampard made six changes to the team that began Saturday's 3-1 defeat to their London neighbours and his gamble on Giroud paid off when the France striker stooped to head in a cross by Ben Chilwell in the 34th minute.

It was Giroud's third goal in four league starts this season, a contrast to a poor run for Timo Werner who has failed to score in the league since Nov. 7. The German, signed from RB Leipzig in the summer, appeared only as a substitute on Monday.

Villa drew level in the 50th minute when El Ghazi sidefooted a volley at the far post through the legs of Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after a cross by Matty Cash.

Chelsea protested in vain that their defender Andreas Christensen had been fouled in the build-up by Jack Grealish.

The result means Villa and Chelsea sit in fifth and sixth place in the table respectively ahead of Tuesday's matches.