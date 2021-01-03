Wasteful strikers, shaky defenders hurt Blasters: IM Vijayan

First the defence fell apart, then the attack faltered. The reasons for Kerala Blasters' 0-2 defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC on Saturday could be summed up in one sentence.

It was not a one-sided affair at all. Blasters made a sloppy start to the match and conceded two goals in the opening 11 minutes, but they did not let it dampen their spirits. The players recovered well and fought valiantly to keep their side in the game. Their midfielders worked hard and showed a lot of heart, but were let down by some poor finishing.



The forwards attacked relentlessly but they did not show the quality to put the ball in the back of the net. The lack of precision and poor positioning in the final third are concerning. The team management has to sort these issues out quickly, otherwise Blasters will not stand any chance of qualifying for the play-offs.



Profligacy in front of goal is definitely not the only weak point in Blasters’ armour. They need to get their act together in the defensive third as well. None of the defenders appeared assured and confident enough and made a number of unforced errors.



It is no secret that Blasters do not have a quality striker in their ranks. The goals conceded by them in the last few matches prove that they do not have a dependable defender either.



The coach’s decision to field Costa in place of Hakku, who scored against Hyderabad FC in their last match, was bewildering.



(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)

