ISL: East Bengal snatch draw against Blasters

Vasco (Goa): Scott Neville’s stunning header in the dying minutes of the match helped SC East Bengal salvage a point against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan, here on Friday.





Jordan Murray put Kerala ahead in the 64th minute before Neville’s stoppage-time equaliser (90+5) ensured that SCEB extended their unbeaten run to six games. The result mirrored that of the earlier fixture between the two, when Blasters had punished SCEB with an injury-time equaliser.



SCEB named an unchanged eleven while Blasters made only one change as Nishu Kumar returned to the starting line-up.



The first half was an end-to-end contest, with both sides creating plenty of chances but strikers on either side lacked the finishing.



Both keepers were tested early on. And it was Blasters who created the first big chance of the game. Receiving a diagonal ball, Murray fired a shot that was parried away by Debjit Majumder.



At the other end, Albino Gomes had to pull off another fine save to stop SCEB from taking lead, denying Harmanpreet Singh from close range.



SCEB started the second half in control and fashioned a chance soon after the change of ends. During the 47th minute, Bright Enobakhare drilled a low cross towards the goal from the left. Jessel Carneiro, however, made a goal-line clearance after initially failing to deal with the ball.

Blasters broke the deadlock moments later after a lapse in concentration from the SCEB defence.



Murray latched on to a long ball from Gomes, beating his marker before slotting past Majumder.



SCEB threw caution to the wind after the goal, making attacking substitutions as they sought their way back into the game.



In the dying minutes, they created a golden chance from a set-piece that could have drawn them level. Ajay Chettri delivered a wonderful cross from a free-kick which substitute Aaron Holloway failed to convert.



But SCEB’s persistence finally paid off in injury time as they leveled from a corner. Enobakhare’s cross found an unmarked Neville, who buried his header into the net and ensured SCEB went home with a point.

Blasters remain in 10th place in the 11-team ISL with 10 points from 11 matches, while SCEB stay in ninth spot with 11 points from as many games.

Blasters next take on Bengaluru FC on Wednesday (Jan 20)



(With inputs from ISL Media)