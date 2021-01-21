A huge boost to Kerala Blasters: IM Vijayan

Rahul K P made amends in Kerala Blasters' last-gasp win over Bengaluru FC in the ISL. Rahul had made missed a golden chance to net the winner in their last game against SC East Bengal. This win, courtesy the Thrissur lad, could be a crucial one in Blasters' campaign this season.

True, Bengaluru FC are not the same force. But still the three points in a huge boost to the Yellow Brigade. Teams could move up to the play-off spots with one or two wins and it keeps alive Blasters' hopes.

The last few matches have demonstrated that Kibu Vicuna's team is on the right path. It should be noted that Blasters won against Bengaluru despite the absence of live wire Facundo Pereyra.



(The author is a former captain of the Indian football team)

