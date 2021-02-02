ISL: Odisha FC sack coach Baxter following rape remark

Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC have sacked head coach Stuart Baxter following an offensive analogy about rape while talking about a refereeing decision on Monday.

“You need decisions to go your way and they didn’t,” Baxter said during the post match TV interview after his side's 1-0 loss to Jamshedpur FC.



“I don’t know when we’re going to get a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty.”



Odisha, later, tweeted: “It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club. We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologize and the club management will handle this matter internally.”

The club, on Tuesday, announced that an interim coach for the remainder of the season will be named shortly.



Odisha stay at the bottom in the 11-team ISL with just eight points from 14 matches.

