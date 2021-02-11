ISL: Kerala Blasters out of play-off race

Margao (Goa): Kerala Blasters' slim hopes of qualifying for the ISL play-offs were over after a 2-2 draw with Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium here on Wednesday.

The draw left Blasters in ninth spot with 16 points from 17 matches, while Odisha stay rooted at bottom with just nine points from 16 games.

Odisha drew first blood on the stroke of half-time through Diego Mauricio. Jordan Murray restored parity for Blasters in the 52nd minute. Garry Hooper gave Blasters the lead in the 64th before Mauricia earned Odisha a point with his second goal of the night.