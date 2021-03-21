I-League: Antwi brace fires Gokulam Kerala to top spot

Kalyani: Gokulam Kerala FC rode on Dennis Antwi's brace to defeat Mohammedan Sporting 2-1 and stay in the race for the I-League title here on Sunday.



The win helped the Malabarians to go top of the points table ahead of TRAU FC and Churchill Brothers on goal difference. All three teams have 26 points with one round to go.



The title will now be decided on the last day of the season with three teams -- Gokulam, Churchill and TRAU -- in contention to lift the trophy.



With Churchill and TRAU sharing points earlier in the day with a 1-1 draw, Gokulam had to win their match against Mohammedan Sporting in order to be in the title race and they did just that.



Mohammedan were pinned by Gokulam with their usual style of holding on to possession and building from the back.



In the 15th minute, much against the run of play, the Black Panthers had a chance to take the lead. Shilton D'Silva latched onto a corner kick and released a thunderous volley that was saved well by the opposition goalkeeper.



The Antwi show began in the 19th minute and the forward aided Gokulam to go in the half-time leading 2-0.



First, in the 19th minute, Antwi latched onto a long ball by Sebastian and controlled it well, shielding it away from the opposition defensive line.



In a remarkable fashion, he turned inside out and sent a powerful shot into the bottom corner to hand the Malabarians the lead.



The Ghanaian made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute. He turned Faisal Ali inside out once more and blasted a venomous shot past the opposition goalkeeper to double Gokulam's lead.



Sujit Sadhu pulled a goal back for the Black Panthers in the 85th minute.



