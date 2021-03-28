Emil Benny – the young midfielder who weaved magic for Gokulam FC

Emil Benny hails from Thrikkaipatta, the hub of bamboo-based manufacturing units in Wayanad. His parents are artisans who craft wonders with bamboo. Emil too is an artist, but his canvas is football turf.

The 20-year-old creative midfielder played a big role in Gokulam Kerala's maiden triumph in the I-League. Emil scored the goal, which gave the Malabarians the lead in the crucial final league game against TRAU FC in Kolkata on Saturday night. He was also adjudged the Hero of the Match as Gokulam won 4-1 to become the first side from Kerala to win the I-League title.

“It was a pressure game. We did not play well in the first half. We went all out in the second half in search of the equaliser and then Sharif Mohammad came up with that stunning goal. He had not scored off a free-kick all season! Things just fell in place from then on,” a delighted Emil told Onmanorama over the phone.

It has been a dream debut season for Emil. The youngster was promoted to the senior side from Gokulam's Reserve team and he has proved Italian head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese right. He scored three goals and won the Hero of the Match award thrice.



“Youngsters need chances to showcase their skills. The coach has given opportunities to the young players and my success has a lot to do with his support. He encourages the youngsters a lot and believes in them,” said Emil, who won the best emerging player (U-22) award of the league.

Emil is capable of controlling the pace of the game and striking the ball from distance. His defensive work-rate too is praiseworthy.



The Ghanaian pair of Denny Antwi and Philip Adjah was instrumental in Gokulam emerging champions. However, Emil admitted that it was not easy to gel with the seasoned strikers early on.

“It was the first time I was playing with them. Initially I found it tough to play with such experienced strikers. The rhythm was not there. Gradually with more training sessions and game time I could perform much better.”

Emil was spotted during a camp held by SEPT Academy, a voluntary organisation established by a small group of football enthusiasts, in 2009. He joined the academy and went on to play for the MSP Academy in the junior leagues before he was roped in by Kerala Blasters for their Reserve side. He then caught the eye of Gokulam's technical director Bino George and was signed up for the club's Reserve team.

He was also a regular presence at seven-a-side tournaments, especially in Wayanad. “Sevens is a good platform to make some quick bucks. But the game is very physical and the chances of injury are very high. Also there is no point in playing Sevens for a long period of time as it offers very little career growth,” reasoned Emil.

The third year BA English Literature student of Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam, was a member of the Kerala team which competed in the Santosh Trophy South Zone qualifiers in 2019. “I scored three goals and we emerged champions. But the Santosh Trophy main round was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season.”

His big dream is to don the national colours. Emil is well on the way to realising his dream if his performances for Gokulam are any indication.