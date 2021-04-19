KPL: Gokulam Kerala to meet KSEB in final

Kochi: Gokulam Kerala FC and KSEB entered the final of the Kerala Premier League (KPL) after winning their semifinal encounters on penalties.

KSEB, who were trailing 0-3 against Basco Othukkungal, produced a stunning comeback to hold them 3-3 before prevailing 5-3 in the shootout in the first semifinal at the Maharaja's College Ground in Kochi.

Gokulam edged out Kerala United FC 4-2 on penalties in the second semifinal at the Corporation Stadium in Thrissur. The teams were locked goalless in regular time.

The final will be held in Kochi on Wednesday.

The first semifinal turned out to be a thriller with all the six goals coming in the second half. An own goal by Muhammad Uvais handed Basco the lead in the 54th minute. Muhammad Shafi doubled the lead in the 59th and Ajaykrishnan made it 3-0 in the 63rd.

Jacob C pulled one back for KSEB in the 65th and added a second in the 85th. Nijo Gilbert drew level for KSEB in added time to force a shootout.