Xavi wishes IM Vijayan in Spanish, sends birthday gift | Video

Birthday greetings poured in for Indian football legend I M Vijayan, who turned 52 on Sunday, from a host of dignitaries apart from the legions of his fans from all walks of life.

One of the surprise greetings came from thousands of miles away from his hometown and it was extended by none other than Xavier Hernández Creus, or simply Xavi, who ranks among the greatest playmakers of all time. The message in Spanish read 'Feliz cumpleaños, I M Vijayan' (Happy birthday, I M Vijayan).

Xavi, who currently serves as the manager of Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd, sent the birthday wishes through T K Shafeer, a Keralite costume designer and football enthusiast based in Qatar. He has also gifted an autographed jersey to Vijayan through Shafeer, who is also the official jersey designer of the Qatari national team.



Vijayan has met Xavi a couple of times when he visited Qatar in the past and the their meetings were arranged by Shafeer, who hails from Peringottukara in Thrissur.



"The biggest birthday gift I've ever received," said Vijayan responding to the Spanish great's lovely gesture.

