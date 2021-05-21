Maradona's personal doctor facing up to 25 years in prison

Buenos Aires: Less than six months after the death of Diego Maradona, the public prosecutor's office has brought charges of homicide against his medical and nursing team.



The former Argentine footballer's personal physician Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and several nurses are facing between eight and 25 years of imprisonment if convicted, according to reports from La Nacion citing judicial sources and TN television station citing legal documents.



The seven defendants are not allowed to leave the country and will have to make their statements starting at the end of May, DPA reports.



Maradona died of a heart attack last year in November at the age of 60. He was recovering from brain surgery at the time.



A commission of experts recently made serious allegations against his doctors and nurses.



TN cited a 29-page document from the prosecutor's office as saying that the medical professionals, despite being aware of the poor health of the patient, "took actions contrary to medical practice and failed to perform specific actions ... worsening Diego Armando Maradona's medical situation and putting him in a position of helplessness."