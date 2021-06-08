Kerala Blasters respond to FIFA transfer ban

Kerala Blasters have confirmed that all necessary actions have been taken to clear pending obligations with respect to the transfer ban imposed by FIFA on the club.

The ISL side said in a statement that it expects to have the required clearance in due time.

The club also assured its fans that the ban will not affect the ongoing recruitment of players and preparations for the upcoming season.

Blasters have been slapped with a transfer ban by FIFA following a complaint by former player Matej Poplatnik regarding unpaid salary.



Blasters can solve the transfer ban by paying the dues to the Slovenian player.

