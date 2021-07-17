Women's Football Academy selection trials

The first Women's Football Academy under the aegis of the Kerala State Sports Council (KSSC) will come up in Ernakulam.

The Academy is being started as part of the Chief Minister's 100-day action plan. Twenty-five girls under the age of 14 will be selected to the academy based on their performances in the trials.

The trials will be held at Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thiruvanathapuram adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

The aspirants much reach the selection venues with age certificates, certificates of football proficiency, letters from school headmaster/principal, two passport size phots and sports kits. RT-PCR negative certificate obtained within 72 hours of the trials is mandatory.

The trials will be conducted at the Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on July 27, Panmapilly Nagar Sports Academy in Ernakulam on July 28, and University Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on July 29.

For further queries, contact the KSSC Technical Officer at 0471-2331546.