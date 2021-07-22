ISL: Kerala Blasters sign Uruguayan midfielder Adrian Luna

Kerala Blasters have roped in Uruguayan midfielder Adrian Luna ahead of ISL 2021-22.

The 29-year-old joins Blasters from A-League champions Melbourne City.

Blasters have inked a two-year deal with Luma that will see him at the club till the end of 2022-23 season.

A former Uruguay U-17 and U-20 international, the 29-year-old has played 19 times for his national team across both age groups. He played in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2009 and the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2011, scoring a goal each in both tournaments.

In a club career spanning over 11 years, the attacking midfielder has made 336 appearances, scoring 47 goals and providing 46 assists.

Luna becomes the first overseas player this season at Blasters and the fifth signing after Sanjeev Stalin, Hormipam Ruivah, Vincy Barreto, and Harmanjot Khabra.

“Very happy to join Kerala Blasters, the great family with the best fans in the country without a doubt. I am looking forward to training and meeting my teammates and all the technical staff,” Luna said.

“Luna is a player with great calibre, and I am sure that this will make our team stronger. Apart from being a good playmaker and smart operator in tight spaces, I liked that Adrian is a hardworking player who always cares about team performance,” Blasters Sporting Director, Karolis Skinkys said.

