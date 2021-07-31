ISL: Kerala Blasters sign Bosnian defender Enes Sipovic

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 31, 2021 11:17 AM IST Updated: July 31, 2021 02:35 PM IST

Kerala Blasters have roped in Bosnian defender Enes Sipovic from Chennaiyin FC.

The centre-back has joined Blasters on a one-year deal ahead of the ISL season.

The 30-year-old had moved to India last year after a stint in the Qatar Stars Legue for Umm Salal. 

Sipovic has become the second overseas signing for Blasters this season after Uruguayan midfielder Adrian Luna.

“I am so excited to join one of the biggest clubs in India, with an army of amazing fans. I must say that my actions speak for myself, so on the field, I will be LOUD," said Sipovic, a former Bosnia and Herzegovina U-21 international.

“Enes is a reliable defender, strong on set-pieces and positioning. I know that he can adapt to Indian conditions very well and he is an excellent team player. He showed huge motivation to represent Kerala, so I'm happy and looking forward to working with him soon," said Blasters Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys.

