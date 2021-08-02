Gokulam Kerala begin pre-season camp

Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala FC men’s team began its pre-season camp for the upcoming season at the EMS Corporation Stadium here on Monday.



Gokulam Kerala will be defending the Durand Cup and I-League this season. The team has also qualified for the AFC Cup.

Durand Cup will most likely happen in September/October while the I-League is scheduled to begin in December.



Twenty-seven players are now in the selection camp. Of these, eight are new players, and another eight are from the reserve team. Four foreigners will also join the camp after their signings and visa procedures are over.



Gokulam Kerala’s Italian head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese and other technical staff had already reached the city one week before to prepare for the camp.



“We are looking forward to defending the titles successfully and make a mark in the AFC Cup. With the right mentality and philosophy, we believe that the players would be able to achieve it,” said Vincenzo Alberto Annese.



“Like last year we wanted to give opportunity for our reserve team players. We have included eight of them in the pre-season camp. We believe with the right preparation and a good pre-season we can accomplish what we have done last year,” said Gokulam Kerala president V C Praveen.

