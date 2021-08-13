Gokulam Kerala sign Goan striker Barretto

Kozhikode: Goan forward Beneston Piecton Barretto has signed a two-year contract with I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC.



The 23-year-old striker is part of the pre-season camp being held at Kozhikode and coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese was impressed with his performance.



Barretto had a fantastic season in the Goan Premier League last year in which he scored six goals in 11 matches.



The striker is known for his quick runs and ability to score goals.

“I am delighted to be part of the champion team. I am confident that I could bring a positive influence to the team and help Gokulam Kerala FC defend the title,” said Barretto.



“Our philosophy is to give chances to unearthed talents across the country. The coach was impressed with Barretto’s performance and we believe that he would be as good as our senior team players,” said Gokulam Kerala president V C Praveen.