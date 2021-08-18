Blasters to play Kerala United in first pre-season match on Friday

Kochi: Kerala Blasters FC will take on Kerala United FC in their first pre-season match at the Panampilly Nagar Ground here on August 20.

The Indian Super League side coached by Ivan Vukomanovic will kick off the match at 4 pm. The Blasters have also scheduled a second pre-season match, also against Kerala United, on August 27.

A third pre-season friendly has been arranged against Jammu & Kashmir Bank XI for September 3.

"We are excited to get on the ground and showcase our talented players in the land of such enthusiastic football fans," said Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic.

The club informed that its players will continue in a bio-bubble this season as well. All the players have completed their quarantine period before joining the team, the club has informed.

The club informed that the pre-season match will be streamed on its youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/kbfcofficial