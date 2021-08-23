Gokulam Kerala rope in defender Pawan Kumar

Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala FC have signed a two-year deal with experienced defender Pawan Kumar.



The 26-year-old center-back from Delhi brings in a wealth of experience as he has featured in both the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League.



A product of the AIFF academy, Pawan has represented the India Under-19 side. He made his senior professional debut for the Goan side Salgaocar Football Club in the 2015-16 I-League season.



He later moved to Churchill Brothers SC. He has also played for FC Pune City and the NorthEast United FC in the ISL.



Pawan returned to I-League with Real Kashmir FC last year.

“It is a great opportunity to represent Gokulam Kerala FC. I have been with the club for a couple of weeks and the team is shaping up well for the upcoming tournaments,” said Pawan.



“Pawan Kumar is an experienced player who can bring us more laurels. We wish him all the best for his tenure at Gokulam Kerala FC,” said Gokulam Kerala president V C Praveen.