Last Malayali football Olympian, O Chandrasekharan, 86, dies

Kochi: O Chandrasekharan, 86, the last Malayali Olympian in football, died at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday.

The legendary defender was part of the men's team that took part in the 1960 Rome Olympics. It was also the last time an Indian football team had participated in the Olympics.

A gentleman on and off the field, Chandrasekharan is widely regarded as the first Malayali to win the prestigious Santosh Trophy.

He was the captain of the triumphant Maharashtra side in the 1963-64 season.

Chandrasekharan was also part of the Indian team that won gold in the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta.

The native of Irinjalakuda spent the majority of his football days outside Kerala. Yet, his first break came shortly after he graduated from Maharaja's College.

Chandrasekharan was selected to the Thiru Kochi football team that competed in the 1954 Santosh Trophy.

Even though the state team didn't do well, Chandrasekharan's talent had been spotted and he was invited to play in Bombay.

In 1957, he was noticed by the national selectors and thus he became part of the golden generation of Indian men's football that comprised the likes of PK Banerjee, Chuni Goswami, Tulsidas Balaraman, Simon Sunderraj, Peter Thangaraj, Jarnail Singh, and Mariappa Kempaiah.

In the 1960 Games, Indi famously held France to a 1-1 draw and went down fighting (1-2) to Hungary. Chandrasekharan had played all matches in the Olympics.