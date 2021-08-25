Humble person, great player: IM Vijayan pays tribute to Olympian Chandrasekharan

I consider myself fortunate to have got many opportunities to interact with Olympian footballer O Chandrasekharan, who passed away in Kochi on Tuesday. Spending quality time with a legend like him during my stint with FC Kochin has benefitted me immensely. He was humility personified and truly a nice human being who made others feel affirmed, appreciated and encouraged.

Chandrasekharan sir was widely regarded as one of the greatest in the history of Indian football, but he never gave himself airs. His accomplishments in the sport were unparalleled, yet he always remained down to earth. His phenomenal success as a player had no impact on him as a person.



He never treated us harshly for playing badly or losing a match that could have won. Instead, he would sit with the players and point out our mistakes in a way that was polite and constructive.



In his death Kerala has lost its last football Olympian. When will we produce another Olympian in the sport? I don't know. We realise the greatness of players like him when we see the deep void created by their departure. Adieu dear sir.

(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)