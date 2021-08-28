Kerala Blasters sign Argentine forward Pereyra

Kerala Blasters have signed Argentinian forward Jorge Rolando Pereyra Diaz ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) season. The striker joins Blasters on loan from Agentine side Club Atlético Platense until June 30, 2022.

The 31-year old began his professional career with the Argentine club Ferro Carril Oeste in 2008. After four years at Ferro, he went on to play in Club Atletico Lanus, helping his team win the 2013 Copa Sudamericana.

Later, Pereyra moved to the Malaysian Super League team Johor Darul Ta’zim FC, scoring 26 goals in 45 league matches over three years. Pereyra has also played for Club Atlético Independiente, Club León, Club Bolívar and Club Deportivo San Marcos de Arica.

“I am glad to join Kerala Blasters and am equally thankful to the management for giving me this opportunity. I am looking forward to representing the team and experiencing the energy of the yellow army in the upcoming season. I promise to always give my best,” said Pereyra.

“We are proud and happy to have a good player like Jorge Pereyra in our team. I would like to congratulate him on joining Kerala Blasters. We are waiting for some solid performances from him and hope he will fulfill his potential,” says Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, KBFC.



Pereyra becomes Blasters' third foreign signing this summer. He is expected to link up with the squad directly in Kolkata as Blasters will be competing in the Durand Cup for the first time.

