Kerala Blasters bolster attack by signing Bhutanese forward Chencho

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 01, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Chencho Gyeltshen

Kochi: Kerala Blasters on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Bhutanese forward Chencho Gyeltshen from Punjab FC.

The 25-year-old forward has become the fifth overseas signing of the Blasters ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The two-time ISL finalists had earlier signed Spanish striker Alvaro Vazquez, Argentine attacker Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Uruguyan midfielder Adrian Luna and Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Enes Sipovic.

“Football is all about the fans that support us and Kerala has the best fan base. I am very excited to be part of the team,” Chencho Gyeltshen was quoted by the club.

Chencho had first grabbed the attention of Indian football fans when he was part of Minerva Punjab in the 2017 I-League season. A year later, he was signed by ISL side Bengaluru FC and then loaned to NEROCA FC in 2019.

Chencho had returned to India with Punjab after spending a season with Paro FC in his hometown.

“Chencho is a player who doesn’t need any adaptation to India. He has been playing here for most of his career. He immensely appreciates the opportunity to come back to ISL. I wish Chencho all the best here in the Blasters family,” said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters FC.

