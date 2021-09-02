Kerala Blasters name squad for Durand Cup

Kochi: Kerala Blasters FC have named their squad for the Durand Cup to be held in Kolkata.

The squad is being trained by head coach Ivan Vukomanovic. The Durand Cup also offers a chance for Blasters to gear up for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season.

Blasters begin their campaign against Indian Navy on September 11 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) Stadium. Blasters meet Bengaluru FC at the same venue on September 15. The final group match is against Delhi FC on September 21 at the Mohun Bagan Club Ground.

‘We are all set to participate in this year’s Durand Cup. We hope Durand Cup will give the team a good experience to perform and also hope to have good games. These games will help our players to boost their confidence and to have an extra motivation because we like to compete," said Vukomanovic.

The squad: Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro, Abdul Hakku, Sanjeev Stalin, Hormipam Ruivah, Shahajas Thekkan, Denechandra Meitei, Sandeep Singh.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Sukham Yoihenba Meitei, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Gaurav K, Harmanjot Khabra, Givson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Prasanth K, Seityasen Singh, Vincy Barretto, and Anil Gaonkar.

Forwards: Jorge Pereyra Diaz, V S Sreekuttan, Chencho Gyeltshen.

