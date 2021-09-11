ISL set to introduce 9.30 pm start for weekend double headers

New Delhi: The country's premier football tournament, Indian Super League (ISL) is set to introduce a 9.30 pm kick off time for its weekend double headers in the upcoming 2021-22.



The ISL, organised and promoted by Football Sports Development Limited, will attempt a late evening weekend kick offs for the first time in its seven-year history.



"The league had informed clubs on the possible change to the weekend double header start," confirmed an ISL club source.



"From players point of view, the 9.30 pm will be a much-welcomed decision as it will bring respite from the sweltering humidity," the source added.



While the regular weekday fixture will be a 7.30 pm start, the double headers on weekends, which until last season were a 5.30 pm feature, will now move to 9:30 pm start.



"The league is likely to announce 2021-22 fixtures by early next week," informed another source while confirming change in the weekend double header.



Introduced in 2014 as a short 11-week event, the ISL over the years has gained massive momentum in popularising the sport across India, bringing in transformational changes to the format and competition and earning itself the country's premier football league status.



The ISL now runs from November to March, with an increased matches to 115 involving 11 clubs.



The league has once agains selected Goa to conduct the upcoming 2021-22 season commencing November 19. The tournament will be held behind close doors at three stadiums until March, 2022.