Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC down eight-man Kerala Blasters

Published: September 15, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Namgyal Bhutia scored off a free-kick to hand BFC the lead on the stroke of half-time. Photo: Twitter

Kolkata: An indisciplined Kerala Blasters went down to Bengaluru FC 0-2 in a group match of the Durand Cup here on Wednesday. Three Blasters defenders were shown red cards in the second half.

Midfielder Namgyal Bhutia scored off a free-kick to hand BFC the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Blasters, who had beaten Indian Navy 1-0 in their opening Group C match, suffered a big blow when defender Ruivah Hormipam picked up his second booking in the 64th minute.

Leon Augustine headed home in the very next minute to make it 2-0 for BFC.

There was more misery for Blasters as defenders Sandeep Singh and Denechandra Meitei were given the marching orders later in the half.

Blasters, who have three points from two matches, take on Delhi FC in their final group game on September 21.

The top two teams from the four groups will qualify for the quarterfinals.

Defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC clash with Hyderabad FC on Thursday. Gokulam had drawn 2-2 with Army Red in their opening Group D game.

