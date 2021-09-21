Durand Cup: Kerala Blasters bow out

Kolkata: Kerala Blasters failed to progress to the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup after suffering a 1-0 loss to Delhi FC here on Tuesday.

Willis Plaza scored the winner for Delhi in the 53rd minute.

Blasters, who began their campaign with a 1-0 win over Indian Navy, had gone down to Bengaluru FC 0-2 in their previous game.

Blasters finished fourth in Group C with just three points from as many matches.

Bengaluru FC rallied from a two-goal deficit to down Indian Navy 5-3 in the other game and top the group with seven points. Delhi too advanced to the quarterfinals with four points from three matches.

The other Kerala team in the tournament, holders Gokulam Kerala FC take on Mohammedan Sporting Club in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Quarterfinal line-up

Mohammedan Sporting vs Gokulam Kerala; Army Red vs Bengaluru United; FC Goa vs Delhi FC; Bengaluru FC vs Army Green.