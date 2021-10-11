Indian coach Stimac hits back at Nepalese counterpart after 'dance celebration' | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 11, 2021 11:29 AM IST Updated: October 11, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Igor Stimac celebrates Sunil Chhetri's goal. Screengrab

Indian football team coach Igor Stimac broke into a dance after India took the lead through Sunil Chhetri in their SFF Championships match against Nepal at Male on Sunday. Nepal coach Abdullah Almutairi termed it 'shameful'. Croat Stimac hit back at  Almutairi in his post-match press conference after India won 1-0.

"I’m not sure what’s wrong with my celebration. Can you tell me? I think he should ask himself what he meant when he said India is 95 per cent favourite. That’s disrespectful to his team. He shouldn’t be thinking about myself and my celebration. I’m sorry that he mentioned this because nothing was wrong with my celebration. Or maybe, I don’t have the right to celebrate,” said Stimac.

