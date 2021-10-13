SAFF Championship: Chhetri's brace against Maldives takes India to final

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 13, 2021 11:44 PM IST
India's Rahul Bheke in action against Maldives. Photo: AIFF

Sunil Chhetri scored a brace as India defeated Maldives 3-1 to enter the final of the SAFF Championship in Male on Wednesday.

 

India will take on Nepal in the title match on Sunday.

Manvir Singh had given India the lead in the 33rd minute but Ali Ashfaq scored a penalty to level the tie before half-time.

 

India bounced back through their talisman Chhetri, who smashed a loose ball to put Igor Stimac's side ahead shortly after the hour-mark. He then doubled his tally inside ten minutes with a looping header.

 

Scores: India 3 (Manvir 33, Sunil Chhetri 62, 71) bt Maldives 1 (Ali Ashfaq 45 (p))

