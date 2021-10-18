Malappuram boy Mishal in adidas campaign featuring Messi | Video

Malappuram boy Mishal Abulais is part of adidas' 'Impossible is Nothing' campaign featuring Argentine football star Lionel Messi.

Messi shared the video on his Instagram account.

Mishal captured the attention of football fans by scoring a stunning free-kick a la Messi last year. The video went viral on social media.

The 14-year-old Mishal can do many tricks with the football. Mishal was encouraged by his brother Wajid to pick up the sport and has been training at the Rainbow Academy, Mampad, for the past five years.

Wajid has been Mishal's biggest source of inspiration. Football runs in the family as his father Abulais is a former player of Friends Mampad FC and Malappuram district team, while Wajid has played for MES Mampad College team.

Messi is Mishal's favourite player, with Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo coming a close second.

Mishal was roped in by Indian Super League team Kerala Blasters as their Young Brand Ambassador last year.