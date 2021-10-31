Aguero taken to hospital after suffering chest pain

Reuters
Published: October 31, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Barcelona's Sergio Aguero leaves the pitch after sustaining an injury. Photo: Reuters

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has been taken to hospital after he suffered chest pain and complained about feeling dizzy during his side's 1-1 La Liga draw with Alaves on Saturday.

"Sergio Aguero was struggling with chest pain for much of the first half and was replaced by Philippe Coutinho at half-time and then taken to hospital for cardiac analysis," Barcelona said in a statement.

During the first half, the Argentine appeared to signal to the bench that he wanted to be taken off.

RELATED ARTICLES

Shortly before the interval, the 33-year-old was seen lying on the pitch while holding his chest.

Medical staff rushed to assist Aguero, who eventually got up and slowly walked off the pitch unaided.

"I was told he was feeling a bit dizzy. I have just learned that he was taken to hospital and I can't say much more until I know," Barcelona's caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan said.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout