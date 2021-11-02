Kerala Blasters announce squad for ISL 2021-22

Kerala Blasters have announced a 28-member squad for the upcoming ISL 2021-22 season. Blasters, managed by Serb Ivan Vukomanovic, will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the inaugural match at the Fatorda Stadium, Margao, on November 19.

Th Yellow Brigade had a busy summer transfer period. As many as 16 players from last season have been retained.

“As a club, we have been able to tie our core players down to longer contracts. This will provide stability and a platform to build on in the current and coming years. We have a young team with players that are hungry for success. We have also added players both domestic and foreign who bring important experience and leadership to the team. It’s going to be exciting to see how they work together and perform this season,” said Blasters Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys.

Blasters squad: Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh



Defenders: Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Leskovic, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna.

Strikers: Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vázquez.