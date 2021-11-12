Sanju Samson lends a helping hand to young Kerala footballer

Kerala's star cricketer Sanju Samson has come forward to help a budding footballer from the state. Sanju has sponsored the flight tickets of Adarsh, who has been selected for a one-month training programme with Spanish fifth division side CD La Virgen del Camino.



Adarsh, who plays as a left winger, is a degree student of Mar Thoma College, Thiruvalla. He hails from Kuttamperoor in Mannar. Adarsh had sought the help of Chengannur MLA and Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian to raise funds for the trip.

Karakkode Leo Club generated Rs 50,000 for Adarsh while the rest of the amount was donated to him by the minister himself.

Saji Cherian shared the news in a Facebook post on Friday night.

Adarsh, who idolises Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, will be leaving for Madrid on Sunday.