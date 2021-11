Margao: Hugo Boumous scored a brace as ATK Mohun Bagan led Kerala Blasters 3-1 at half-time in the opening match of ISL 2021-22 here on Friday.

Boumous gave ATK a dream start as his strike from outside the penalty area beat Blasters goalkeeper Albino Gomes in the third minute. Though Sahal Abdul Samad drew level for Blasters in the 24th, ATK regained the lead soon as Roy Krishna scored off a penalty.

Boumous made it 3-1 for ATK in the 39th.