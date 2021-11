Kolkata: Gokulam Kerala FC entered the quarterfinals of the IFA Shield after a 1-1 draw with BSS Sporting Club here on Monday.

Rahim Osumanu scored for Gokulam.

Gokulam, who drubbed Kidderpore SC 7-0 in their opening match, have four points from two games.

BSS Sporting Club and Kidderpore will fight it out to determine the second quarterfinalists from Group C.