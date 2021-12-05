Kerala qualify for Santosh Trophy final round

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 05, 2021 04:55 PM IST Updated: December 05, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Kochi: Hosts Kerala made it to the Santosh Trophy final round with a 4-1 win over Puducherry in the South Zone B qualifiers here on Sunday.

 

Kerala, who only needed a draw to seal their spot in next month's final round, finished with an all-win record. 

 

Nijo Gilbert converted a penalty to open the scoring for  Kerala in the 21st minute. Arjun Jayaraj doubled the lead three minutes later. 

 

Anson C Anto scored Puducherry's lone goal in the 39th minute.

 

Kerala led 2-1 at the half-time break.

 

Noufal P N (55') and Bujair (57') consolidated their position in the second half Kerala as notched up their third win on the trot.

 

Puducherry, who needed a win to progress to the finals, ended second with four points.

 

Lakshadweep, who beat Andaman and Nicobar 5-1 in the first match of the day, finished third with four points. Though both Puducherry and Lakshadweep ended up with four points, the former had a better goal difference. 

