ISL: Rahul KP to undergo surgery

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 06, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Rahul K P had sustained a groin injury in the ISL opener against ATK Mohun Bagan. File photo: ISL

Kerala Blasters winger Rahul K P is set to undergo surgery after sustaining a groin injury in the Indian Super League (ISL) opener against ATK Mohun Bagan.

 

The 21-year-old had exited the bio-bubble in Goa to undergo further scans on the injury.

 

Rahul will be leaving for Mumbai in the coming days to go under the knife.

 

He has been ruled out of the first phase of the ISL, which runs till January 9, 2022.

 

Blasters, who beat Odisha FC 2-1 last night to notch up their first win of the season, next play SC East Bengal on Sunday.

