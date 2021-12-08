ISL: Ogbeche scores winner as Hyderabad edge Bengaluru

Hyderabad FC recorded their first win against Bengaluru FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) after defeating them 1-0 at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Wednesday in what proved to be a comprehensive victory.

The night saw chances pour through at either end but only one shot finding the back of the net. Bartholomew Ogbeche (7') smashed an early goal to put Hyderabad FC in a commanding position as Bengaluru FC's struggle to convert chances continued.

Hyderabad FC mounted early pressure with Bartholomew Ogbeche striking in the 7th minute of play, beating Gurpreet Singh to his right after the ball took a wicked deflection off Bengaluru FC defender.

The first quarter saw Bengaluru FC struggle to raise a counter-attack while Hyderbad FC threatened to double their lead. The game then lost its pace with a midfield dominant play by both the clubs keeping things tight.

In the 31st minute, Ogbeche created another goal-scoring opportunity, this time sending a near-perfect pass towards Javier Siverio, however, Siverio shot off-target with the ball going well over.

On the verge of the first-half whistle, Bengaluru FC won a corner and Cleiton Silva sent the ball in the box, finding Sunil Chhetri who could not control the ball, sending it wide.

After the second half resumed, Bengaluru FC made the intentions clear with Cleiton breaching the Hyderabad defence. He pulled the trigger to send the ball towards the target but Laxmikant Kattimani did well to avert the threat.

In the 56th minute, Bruno Silva and Jayesh Rane combined to lead the barrage, Rane then sqauring it off for Cleiton once again to smash the equaliser but the lack of power in the shot made for an easy save for Hyderabad keeper.

The opportunities for Bengaluru FC came knocking on the door in the second half with Clieton finding himself in front and center of the action. Although to Bengaluru FC's misfortune, no chance could be converted.

Hyderabad FC held their fort till the end to disallow Bengaluru FC further opportunities as they kept their first clean sheet of the season.

Hyderabad FC will now face NorthEast United FC on 13 December at Athletic Stadium while Bengaluru FC will clash against FC Goa on 11 December at the same venue.