Sam Kerr knocks down pitch invader | Video

Reuters
Published: December 09, 2021 09:09 AM IST
Chelsea's Australian forward Samantha Kerr. File photo: AFP/Marco Bertorello

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr was cautioned after doling out some rough justice to a pitch invader during a Women's Champions League match against Juventus in southwest London on Wednesday evening.

The Australian was described by her coach Emma Hayes as the best striker in the world after helping Chelsea seal a domestic treble with two goals in the FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley on Sunday.

Kerr showed skills more in keeping with the Australian Rules code she played as a child when she barged into the fan who had run onto the Kingsmeadow pitch late in Wednesday's game, leaving him in a heap on the ground.

The yellow card contributed to a frustrating night for Kerr and Chelsea as Juventus held on for a 0-0 draw, leaving the English champions needing a draw from a trip to Wolfsburg next week to be certain of progressing to the quarterfinals.

