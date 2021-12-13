Can I have a 'samshayam', asks an upset Adrian Luna | Video

Vasco (Goa): Kerala Blasters' Uruguayan playmaker Adrian Luna was left fuming after the referee disallowed an early goal in their 1-1 draw with SC East Bengal in the ISL on Sunday.

"Can I have a samshayam (doubt)? What do you think about the referee", asked an upset Luna during the post-match presentation ceremony at the Tilak Maidan.

Alvaro Vazquez’s attempt in the 15th minute of the contest was first ruled as a goal, but disallowed soon.

Referee R Venkatesh blew the whistle after spotting an Amarjit Kiyam handball just outside the box.

But as the ball moved forward, Spanish forward Vasquez sent it into the net and the referee whistled again.

That caused confusion and after a brief consultation with the assistant referee, Venkatesh disallowed the goal.

