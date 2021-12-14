ISL: Stewart hits hat-trick as Jamshedpur hammer Odisha

Greg Stewart became the first player in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season to score a hat-trick as his heroics helped Jamshedpur FC thump Odisha FC 4-0 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Tuesday.

The Red Miners got off to a flying start when Peter Hartley (3’) and Stewart (4’) put them 2-0 up. Odisha FC could never recover from the blows as Stewart (21’, 35’) further added to Jamshedpur FC’s tally to help them record a big win.

Stewart who has been one of the signings of the season was involved right from the outset as Hartley headed home his inswinging corner into the net in the third minute to give Jamshedpur FC the lead.

Just a minute later, Stewart scored a stunning goal as he found the top corner from outside the penalty area with a curling effort.

The Scottish midfielder was proving to be too hot to handle for Odisha FC and he almost scored his second goal in the 7th minute when he gave his marker the slip and ran along the byline and tried to squeeze it in from a tight angle. The goalkeeper through was able to deny him.

There was no stopping Stewart in the 21st minute as he curled a free-kick past Kamaljit Singh to make it 3-0 to Jamshedpur FC.

Owen Coyle’s men threatened to run riot and Nerijus Valskis should have found himself on the scoresheet in the 30th minute when he was released in space after a fine passing move. The space opened up for a shot as he charged towards the Odisha FC box but the Lithuanian could only fire wide.

Odisha FC were all over the place at the back and Stewart profited again in the 35th minute when he received the ball just inside the Odisha FC half and ran unchallenged into the box where he brought the ball on his right foot and fired past Kamaljit into the net to complete his hat-trick and make it 4-0 in Jamshedpur FC’s favour.

Coyle’s men were denied a penalty in the 38th minute when Stewart was fouled inside the box and a dream half ended on a sour note as midfielder Alex Lima got injured just before the interval.

Kiko Ramirez made a triple change at the interval bringing on talisman Javi Hernandez, Gaurav Bora and Lalhrezuala Sailung but the changes failed to impact the game in the way Odisha FC wanted. As for Jamshedpur FC, Pronay Halder replaced Lima.

The two substitutes Bora and Hernandez combined to almost get Odisha FC on the scoresheet in the 64th minute but the Indian defender couldn’t keep his effort on target.

Five minutes later, Boris Singh almost scored a quality goal for Jamshedpur FC as he danced his way into space before firing a shot that went just wide.

Jamshedpur FC’s Valskis had a few more half chances to get on the scoresheet but he didn’t have his scoring boots on. Hernandez then fed Jonathas with a great pass from a free-kick but the Brazilian missed the target in the 89th minute.

Coyle’s men couldn’t add to their score in the second half but ran out comfortable winners.

The win lifted the Red Miners to second spot and just a point behind leaders Mumbai City FC. Odisha FC stayed fourth.

Ramirez’s side will look to bounce back when they face Chennaiyin FC on Saturday while Jamshedpur FC take on Bengaluru FC in their next match on Monday.