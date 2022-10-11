ISL: Odisha FC beat Jamshedpur FC 3-2

Jamshedpur: Brazillian striker Diego Mauricio scored a brace as Odisha FC beat Jamshedpur FC 3-2 in a closely-fought Indian Super League match here on Tuesday.

Mauricio scored in the 17th and 90th minutes while Issac struck in the 88th minute for Odisha.

Daniel Chima Chukwu (3rd minute) and Boris Thangjam (10th) were the goal-getters for Jamshedpur.

The Juggernauts and The Red Miners will both travel to the West coast on different dates to face Mumbai City FC in their next respective fixtures.

The Islanders host Odisha FC on 15th October, Saturday, and will welcome Jamshedpur FC on 22nd October, Saturday.