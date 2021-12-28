ISL: Hyderabad FC thump Odisha

Bambolim (Goa): Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace as Hyderabad FC recorded an emphatic 6-1 win over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium here on Tuesday.



Ogbeche scored in the 39th and 60th minutes after Hector Rodas turned one in his own net in the 9th minute to hand Hyderabad an early lead. Edu Garcia (54th), Javier Siverio (72nd) and Joao Victor (86 P) got on the scoresheet for Hyderabad in a mind-blowing second-half display. Juanan's own goal in the 16th minute helepd Odisha make it 1-1, but after that it was one-way traffic.



Hyderabad moved up to second in the table with 15 points from eight games while Odisha are seventh having 10 points from eight matches. Ogbeche is now the top-scorer with eight goals to his name.



The game got off to an eventful start as Hyderabad went ahead in the ninth minute. Edu Garcia swung in a delightful free-kick at the near post with Joao Victor flicking it on as the ball took a deflection off Hector Rodas and went in.



Hyderabad's joy was short-lived as Odisha equalised. It was almost a repeat of Hyderabad's opener as Javier Hernandez's free-kick came off a host of bodies inside the box and squirmed in off Juanan's chest.



Soon after the goal, Odisha had a golden opportunity to go ahead but Jonathas Cristian fluffed his lines from close after Nandhakumar Sekar had whipped in a cross which went past a diving Chinglensana Singh.



Odisha turned on the heat with a couple of gilt-edged chances before Ogbeche made it 2-1 with a thumping header from a Edu Garcia cross.



At half-time, Hyderabad led 2-1 but in the second half, they swept Odisha off their feat with a scintillating performance. Edu Garcia started the onslaught with a buccaneering run, getting the better of a defender and firing home into the right bottom corner.



At the hour mark, Hyderabad made it 4-1 riding Ogbeche's second goal of the night as the striker took a deft first touch to then slam home a crisp left-footer past the keeper and into the bottom corner.



Ogbeche was replaced by Javier Siverio in the 68th and the latter found the back of the net minutes after coming on, tucking in a Juanan ball into the net. Siverio won a penalty five minutes to full time after Gaurav Bora brought him down inside the box. Joao Victor stepped up and slotted it past the keeper from the spot.