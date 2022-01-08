Bambolim: Jorge Ortiz scored the winner as FC Goa defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

Ortiz's 82nd minute strike gave Goa their third win of the season, taking them above Bengaluru FC into 8th position with 11 points.

The narrow victory was a first since December 11 for the side coached by Derrick Pereira.

The defeat halted Chennaiyin's chance of re-entering top-four. Bozidar Bandovic's Chennaiyin remain sixth on 14 points.

Kerala Blasters that play against second-placed Hyderabad FC on Sunday will be able to go three points clear of Chennaiyin should they win.