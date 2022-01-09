KPL: Muthoot FA rally to down Kovalam FC

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 09, 2022 06:06 PM IST Updated: January 09, 2022 06:26 PM IST
Muthhot FA's Ajin Tom was named player of the match. Photo: By Special Arrangement

Kochi: Muthoot Football Academy edged Kovalam Football Club 3-1 in the Kerala Premier League at the Maharaja's College ground here on Sunday.

 

After a barren first half, it was Kovalam FC who broke the deadlock through Abin A in the 46th minute.

However, Piyush Sikarwar drew level in the 53rd.

 

Ajin Tom made it 2-1 for Muthoot FA in the 86th while Senthamil's strike a couple of minutes later ensured their win.

 

Ajin was named player of the match.

 

Football Club Areekode and Altius International Football Academy (AIFA) played out a 2-2 draw in another match held at the EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode.

 

Muhammed Asif put AIFA ahead in the 21st. But Thockchom Beckham equalised for Areekode in the 43rd and they took the lead through Napoleon Moirangthem in first-half added time. Player-of-the-match A Ruban helped AIFA salvage a point by scoring in the sixth  minute of added time.

