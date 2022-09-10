KWL: Neelmabari hat-trick powers Kadathanad Raja FA to big win

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 10, 2022 06:21 PM IST
Neelambari receives the player-of-the-match award trophy. Photo: By Special Arrangement

Striker Neelambari scored a hat-trick as Kadathanad Raja Football Academy, Vadakara, outplayed SBFA Poovar 5-1 in the Kerala Women's League at the Maharaja's College Stadium in Kochi on Saturday.

Neelambari gave Kadathanad an early lead in the fifth minute. Rudrarapu Ravali made it 2-0 in the 17th minute. The winners led 2-0 at the half-time break.

Neelambari struck again in the 64th, while Liya Paul pulled one back for SBFA five minutes later.

Alice T made it 4-1 in the 74th. Neelambari completed her hat-trick and the tally in the 83rd.

Result: Kadathanad Raja Football Academy 5 (Neelambari 5, 64, 83; Rudrarapu Ravali 17; Alice T 74) bt SBFA Poovar 1 (Liya Paul 69).

Player of the match: Neelambari

